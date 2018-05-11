Port William Novels & Stories, the first of two volumes, is an event to celebrate in and of itself. Across eight novels (beginning with the 1960 novel Nathan Coulter) and more than 50 stories, Berry has enacted his ideas and aspirations about our relation to the land, to one another, to history, and to ourselves. As per the book's subtitle, this selection takes us from the Civil War to 1945. That comprises four novels – Nathan Coulter, A Place on Earth (1967), A World Lost (1996), and Andy Catlett; Early Travels (2006), plus 23 stories. By the end of the war, the old ways are beginning to fall before the newer, mechanized ways. Written out of chronological order, the works appear here in chronology. That's a good thing for any reader wanting to read for the whole sweep of it.