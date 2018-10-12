For all the sparks that flew between the characters on stage, Balle's script left the audience the mental space to play the irresistible parlor game of looking for another kind of parallel: the one between music and art. Denève has made the point that impressionism in music is different from impressionism in art, but he allows that there is a "shared aesthetic." And so when the violins in the Chausson Poème played a particularly feathery tremolo, you couldn't help but notice echoes in the brushstrokes of Renoir's La Sortie du Conservatoire, which was projected (if dimly) onto two screens above the stage.