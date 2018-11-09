Backstreet's back, and they're coming to Philly.
Millennial heartthrobs the Backstreet Boys will bring their upcoming "DNA" world tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 19, 2019. Announced this week, the tour will be in support of the group's newest full-length album, DNA, to be released Jan. 25.
Tickets for the Wells Fargo Center date go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, via the Wells Fargo Center website and box office, and by phone at 800-298-4200.
Scheduled to kick off in July, the run will be the Backstreet Boys' biggest arena tour in nearly two decades. In 1999, the group set a record for the highest-attended concert in the history of the Wells Fargo Center (then the First Union Center) with a stop on their "Into the Millennium" tour, according to a release.
Prior to the start of the tour, the Backstreet Boys will also wrap their long-running "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" residency in Las Vegas. Member Howie Dorough (Howie D.) said in a statement that it was time for the group "visit our fans all over the world."
"These next set of dates are going to be a party," Dorough said.
In addition to the tour announcement, the Backstreet Boys also released "Chances," the first single from DNA: