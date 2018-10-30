Cartoon Network is working on opening its first hotel, and it will be located right here in Pennsylvania.
The network this week announced its plans to bring a 165-room hotel to Lancaster County in the summer of 2019, LancasterOnline reports. Dubbed "Cartoon Network Hotel," the destination will be located on a nine-acre plot of land Route 30 by Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park in Lancaster.
"We're aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven't seen done before," Cartoon Network president Christina Miller said via a release. "We can't wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience."
Created in a partnership with amusement park company Palace Entertainment, the hotel will reportedly feature animation from Cartoon Network shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time, and We Bare Bears. According to the hotel's official website, employees will also dress as cartoon characters.
Planned amenities for the space include a swimming pool, interactive lobby, amphitheater, fire pits, and lawn games. Guest rooms, meanwhile, will have what a release called "interchangeable show theming" so that patrons can "make each visit a new adventure."
Worldwide, Palace Entertainment operates more than 20 amusement parks, including Kennywood in Pittsburgh, Wildwood's's Raging Waters, and Mountasia Family Fun Center in Atlanta. The company purchased Dutch Wonderland from Hershey Entertainment in 2010.
"The hotel will extend the brand in an authentic and relatable atmosphere," Cartoon Network senior vice president Erik Resnick recently told Adweek. "Fans today want to interact with our characters wherever they are; and what better way than on vacation."