Former Eagle Jon Dorenbos teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres this week to surprise a fan with a $10,000 donation for autism awareness and other gifts on an episode of Ellen set to air today.
Dorenbos and DeGeneres surprised Lansdale native Ben Hartranft, who was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old, with the gifts on today's show. A longtime Eagles fan, Hartranft, 20, currently works as an ambassador for the Eagles Autism Challenge, which raises money for autism research.
However, as Hartranft told DeGeneres on Ellen, he also works as a host at Olive Garden, and as a greeter at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. For his trouble, Dorenbos and DeGeneres treated Hartranft to a magic show, complete with prizes.
In addition to the $10,000 donation, which came courtesy of show sponsor Shutterfly, Hartranft also received passes to Universal Studios, Eagles gear including a helmet signed by the entire team, and field access to any Eagles game of Hartranft's choice this season.
"Having autism is not a bad thing, and it doesn't characterize who we are," Hartranft said on Ellen. "We are unique and special, just like a rainbow."
Hartranft's appearance on Ellen airs today at 3 p.m. on NBC.