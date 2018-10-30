A New Jersey mother who helped thwart potential mass school shootings in Kentucky will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to discuss the ordeal.
Lumberton, NJ's Koeberle Bull became involved in the situation last week, after she altered Lawrenceburg, Kentucky police to a threatening, racist Facebook message that she had received. Bull also shared a Facebook post identifying the perpetrator as Lawrenceburg resident Dylan Jarrell.
Bull's call resulted in Jarrell's arrest after police found credible threats against schools in the Lawrenceberg area. According to reports, police arrested Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway in a vehicle that was packed with more than 200 rounds of ammunition, as well as firearms and detailed plans of organized attacks on local schools.
"Something just didn't sit right with me, and I got to work," Bull told DeGeneres in her appearance, which airs today at 3 p.m. on NBC. She appeared on the show with her three children, Olivia, Sophia, and Isaiah.
As part of the appearance, Bull met with Trooper Josh Satterly, who took her initial report. Satterly on the show praised Bull as a hero, and invited her and her family to join in in the Anderson County Annual Christmas Parade in Kentucky. Ellen, meanwhile, gifted the family a weeklong vacation to the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.
"If you hadn't made that phone call, things would have ended up a lot different," Slattery told Bull. "You're a hero in a lot of people's eyes."
Ellen airs in the Philadelphia area at 3 p.m. on NBC10.