Elton John stopped by Parx Casino in Bensalem over the weekend, where he performed a private, unannounced show.
John performed at the casino's 1,500-seat Xcite Center on Saturday for a private VIP event, Parx announced via social media. Tickets were not offered to the public.
A rare small-venue show for the British pianist, John's Parx stop was a chance for fans to see a more intimate performance. Typically, John's touring shows take place in sold-out arenas, as with the performances on his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
That tour last brought John to Philadelphia in September for two dates at the Wells Fargo Center, which were initially billed as his last live dates in town before his retirement. The musician, however, will return to Philly in November 2019 for two more stops on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
John is currently scheduled to be on the road for about three years as part of his farewell tour, which includes more than 300 stops in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. At the conclusion of the tour, John will reportedly retire, bringing a close to his 50-year career.
The singer announced his retirement in January this year, saying at a New York City event that he "had a good run." After retiring, John said he hopes to spend more time with this family.
"My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family," John said. "This is the end."
In more Elton John news, the trailer for his biopic Rocket Man, starring Kingsmen star Taron Egerton, was released earlier this month.