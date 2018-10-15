Long-running Philadelphia radio host Harvey Holiday will retired from 98.1 WOGL in December after nearly 30 years with the station.
Holiday, 73, announced Monday via Facebook that his last day with WOGL will be Dec. 12. He will wrap his time at the station with "The 12 Days of Harvey Holiday" starting Dec. 1 as a way to "share memories, and celebrate" his career with listeners. A WOGL spokesperson confirmed that Holiday decided to retire.
"After years of being an integral part of the WOGL family, Harvey Holiday has decided to retire at the end of the year," the spokesperson said. "We wish him all of the best as he enters this new chapter and thank him for his many years of service."
A Philadelphia native, Holiday began working in radio in the 1960s at Leighton-based AM radio station WYNS, Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia notes. Stints at Reading's WRAW 1340 AM, Trenton's WAAT 1300 AM, and Atlantic City's 1340 AM followed before Holiday made his way back him to Philadelphia to work at WDAS in 1970. Holiday has also worked for area stations including WPGR, WIOQ, and Power 99. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Walk of Fame in 2015.
In July 1989, Holiday joined WOGL, where he most recently worked middays during the week. When he joined the station, Holiday also launched his popular "Street Corner Sunday" oldies program, which aired Sunday nights. The show was discontinued in January this year.
"WOGL is giving me and you, my listeners, much respect by giving me 12 days to say thank you," Holiday wrote on Facebook. "[I'm] still feelin' good like a rockin' jock should."