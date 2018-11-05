Philadelphia lawyer A. Charles Peruto Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Amazon.com Inc. regarding leaked comments that he says were surreptitiously recorded.
In newly filed court documents, Roc Nation says Peruto's suit is little more than an attempt to "prevent the disclosure" of unflattering comments Peruto made about his client Judge Genece A. Brinkley, who is involved in a long-running case and dispute with the Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.
Earlier this year, Peruto participated in the filming of a previously reported docu-series about Mill's time in the criminal justice system, according to a complaint filed by Peruto in September. Slated for a 2019 release, the project is being produced by Roc Nation, Amazon Digital Services, Amazon Prime Video, and the IPC Group, all named as defendants in Peruto's suit.
Following his interview, Peruto claimed, he was asked to speak off the record, at which point he spoke negatively about Brinkley, the judge presiding in the legal saga concerning probation violations by Mill. Peruto alleges that the interviewers continued recording him as he said Brinkley looked "f–ing awful" after putting Mill behind bars last year, according to leaked audio of the interview shared with the Inquirer and Daily News by a "Mill supporter."
Peruto claims that the defendants violated Pennsylvania's Wiretap Act, which requires both parties in a conversation to consent to recording. Peruto asked a Philadelphia court to order the defendants to destroy all copies of the recording, and to return to him the original "illegally intercepted oral communication."
"The lawsuit is an effort to prevent the disclosure of statements plaintiff made criticizing his client, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas
e Judge Genece Brinkley, over her handling of criminal proceedings involving Robert Rihmeek Williams [Mill's legal name]," attorneys for Roc Nation and Amazon said in a new filing, "and to squelch further reporting about his critical comments regarding his client."
Roc Nation added that the leaked recording of Peruto's comments "demonstrates that plaintiff neither asked to go off the record nor instructed the interviewer to stop recording." As such, the defense argues, Peruto "filed this lawsuit in an effort to block dissemination and broadcast of his statements criticizing Judge Brinkley."
Currently, attorneys for Roc Nation and Amazon want the case moved to federal court.