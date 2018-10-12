Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly had a couple of famous visitors on Thursday night, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which passed through town on its way to Brooklyn.
Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, appeared at the South Philly steak spot on Thursday, pulling into town in his 'Guillermobile' as part of a journey that will take him from Hollywood to Brooklyn for a run of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Guillermo mostly manned the grill while Pat's owner Frank Olivieri supervised.
"Cheese and onions, let's go," Olivieri told the late night personality.
On the soda window was the Flyers' newest (and weirdest) mascot, Gritty, who served a beverage to Eagles superfan Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni. Kimmel was confused over who was who, frustrating Gritty and causing the bearded monster to smash Pat's stacks of drink cups.
"I'm going to wrap this up before you guys start beating Guillermo like a piñata," Kimmel said following an Eagles chant.
Guillermo appears to have made it out fine, even though Gritty is definitely a "weird guy," as the late night sidekick wrote on Twitter.
Gritty, meanwhile, seems mostly psyched to have gotten behind the line at Pat's, describing the appearance on Twitter as a "side hustle" he has while the Flyers are out of town.
Watch the segment below: