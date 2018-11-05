Many Sixers fans rejoiced when Ben Simmons and Kardashian half-sister Kendall Jenner split following a short fling earlier this year. But according to reports, the pair may be back together again after being spotted canoodling here in Philly.
Simmons and Jenner were seen meeting up outside the Wells Fargo Center after last Thursday's Sixers game against the Clippers, TMZ reports. Fan-filmed video of the meetup acquired by the gossip site shows the pair entering Simmons' van after the game, which the Sixers won 122-113.
Jenner flew into Philadelphia via a private jet and watch the game from a private suite, TMZ reports. After meeting up, Simmons and Jenner were later spotted at Elbow Lane, the bowling alley located under Harp & Crown in Center City.
As gentleman paparazzo HughE Dillon reported, Simmons and Jenner "had wine and a few snacks at a cozy table" during their meetup.
"Kendall and Ben were having a great time with friends partying after his hometown victory," a source told Page Six.
News of a romance between Simmons and Jenner first broke back in May, but reports that the relationship had fizzled out cropped up just a few months later. Following reports of his breakup with Jenner, Simmons reportedly began seeing model Ashley Moore, while Jenner was spotted in a PDA with Anwar Hadid, brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Professionally, Simmons is stepping away from the court tonight for an appearance as himself on CBS' Happy Together. The episode, "Bland Gestures," airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.