Iconic 1970s rockers KISS will perform one last show in Philadelphia before they retire at the end of their "End of the Road" world tour, the band announced today.
Touted as their final tour ever, the run will bring KISS to the Wells Fargo Center on March 29, 2019. Tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Center website and box office, or by phone at 1-800-298-4200.
"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't," the band said via a release. "KISS Army, we're saying goodbye."
The date will be KISS's final Philadelphia performance in a career that has spanned more than four decades. The band previously played the Philadelphia area in 2014, when they stopped at the then-Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden as part of their 40th anniversary tour. Their last date in Philadelphia proper was in 2009, when the band played the Wachovia Center on their "Alive/35" tour.
The band's "End of the Road" tour kicks off in January in Vancouver, Canada before winding its way to the East Coast in March. The tour will wrap its US run in Birmingham, Ala. in mid-April. Further worldwide dates will keep the band busy through 2020, Billboard reports.
Fans, guitarist Paul Stanley said, can expect to hear all the hits, but diehards won't be getting any deep cuts.
"Why? We have 'Detroit Rock City,' 'Love Gun,' 'Rock and Roll All Night,' 'Shout Out Loud,' 'Firehouse,' 'Hotter Than Hell,' and the list goes on," Stanley told Billboard. "There isn't room for some obscure song. Songs that are obscure are obscure for a reason."