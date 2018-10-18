Ali built the home in the early 1970s, and called it home from 1971 to 1973, according to the Asbury Park Press. In total, the unit reportedly cost $250,000 to construct — about $1.5 million in today's money. As Ali told the Asbury Park Press back in the '70s, he moved to Cherry Hill to get some "fresh air, peace," to "be away from the city," and to have "a lot of nice neighbors."