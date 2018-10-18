If you ever wanted to own boxer Muhammad Ali's Cherry Hill home, now is your chance.
The home, located at 1121 Winding Drive in Cherry Hill, is currently on the market for $3 million according to a Zillow listing. Described as a house that is "one of a kind and built for a champ," the 6,688-square-foot property was home to Ali during the early 1970s.
A massive unit, the house has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the listing states. Amenities include an open floor plan, multiple living rooms, an outdoor space, split-level decks, and a hot tub. Drinkers can also enjoy the 12-foot wet bar, while health nuts can utilize the house's workout area, and workaholics can hole up in its wood-paneled office.
Outdoors, the house features a large backyard, a pool, a tennis court, a basketball court, and a five-car garage. There is also an artist studio on the property, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The home's current owners purchased the property in 2014 for $690,000, according to property records, and renovated the space to its current state. Currently, the owners are asking more than four times their initial buying price.
As NJ.com reports, those owners do not currently live in the home, and instead rent it out to tenants who pay upwards of $2,000 a night to stay there. That income, a real estate agent told the site, is why the asking price is so high — along with its famous former tenant.
Ali built the home in the early 1970s, and called it home from 1971 to 1973, according to the Asbury Park Press. In total, the unit reportedly cost $250,000 to construct — about $1.5 million in today's money. As Ali told the Asbury Park Press back in the '70s, he moved to Cherry Hill to get some "fresh air, peace," to "be away from the city," and to have "a lot of nice neighbors."
Ali, however, did not return to the house after moving away in '73. In 2016, he died of complications linked to a chest infection. He was 74.