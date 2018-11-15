Heder isn't tired of being associated with the lovably awkward character, which may explain why Heder is game to do a sequel or revival, should the opportunity arise. While there is nothing currently in the works, and the film's ill-fated 2012 animated series lasted just six episodes, there is always a chance at an update, Heder says. But rather than a "fuzzy, warm" new take, Heder hopes to see Napoleon as a "twice-divorced, single dad" with one child.