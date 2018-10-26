Netflix has canceled Exton native Tony Yacenda's penis-and-feces-focused true-crime satire, American Vandal, after two seasons.
American Vandal will "not return for a third season," Netflix wrote in a statement of the show. The streaming company also thanked the show's creators, writers, actors, and crew for "bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix."
Despite the show's cancellation, the show's production company, CBS TV Studio, is receiving incoming requests about potentially continuing American Vandal elsewhere, Deadline reports. No deal has yet been confirmed publicly.
With it's debut last year, American Vandal followed student journalist Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) as he attempted to clear fellow student Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) of vandalism incident in the fictional Hanover High School's parking lot. As part of the plot, someone spray-painted phalluses on 27 cars in the teachers' lot, and everyone pointed to Maxwell as the culprit.
After its debut, American Vandal reportedly became one of Netflix's most binged shows, and earned a Peabody Award, as well as an Emmy nomination, as a result. Netflix renewed the show last October, with creators Yacenda and Dan Perrault this time focusing on feces-based vandalism at a Catholic school in Washington state.
The show is the latest cancellation at Netflix, which also recently put an end to Luke Cage and Iron Fist, both Marvel series, after two seasons.