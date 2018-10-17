Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson has canceled his appearance at Temple University's "Comedy Night Live" that was scheduled for tonight.
A press release and Student Activities at Temple site "personal reasons" for his absence. The cancellation follows what has probably been a difficult split, imagine if Ariana Grande broke up with you.
The couple's relationship seems to have come to a close as quickly as it started.
According to Cosmopolitan, the two met in March of 2016 when Grande guest starred on Saturday Night Live, but didn't start dating until this year. Their relationship became public in May 2018. By mid-June, the couple moved their relationship from "very casual" to one with partner inspired tattoos, gushy Instagram posts featuring heart eyes and engagement rings.
Temple has announced that Adam DeVine, of Comedy Central's Workaholics and Pitch Perfect film series, will fill in as tonight's headliner