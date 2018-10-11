The award is named for Philadelphia opera singer Marian Anderson. Each year, the award's board of directors selects the honoree from a list of candidates with distinguished careers in the arts. Former winners include Oprah Winfrey in 2003 and Maya Angelou in 2008. Honorees are chosen based on their positive impact on society, either through their work or their support of a cause. Latifah would have been the youngest person and the first rapper to win the award.