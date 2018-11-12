Real 106.1 WISX has let go its on-air staff and dropped its throwback hip-hop hits programming in favor of Christmas music as part of a reported format change that began on Friday.
Former morning host Chio Acosta confirmed the change in a Facebook post on Friday, saying that he and co-host Shila Nathan were let go from the iHeartRadio-owned station as part of its refocusing. Midday host Nicole Michalik, aka Nik the Web Chick, also posted on Instagram that she is "no longer with iHeartRadio Philly." Radio Insight reports that afternoon host Johnny V has also exited the company.
"The station is changing formats," Acosta said. "They're currently playing Christmas music, which is what a lot of stations do this time of year if they're going to change formats."
iHeartRadio did not immediately reply to request for comment. It is unclear what the station, which formerly played hip-hop and R&B music from the 1990s and 2000s, will ultimately focus on in its new format.
Acosta, who hosted the station's Chio in the Morning with Shila, attributed his show's cancelation to poor ratings and revenue, which "to put it bluntly, sucked, pretty much," as he said on Facebook. Previously, the show reunited Acosta with Nathan, who had not worked together on the air since 2012, following Acosta's exit from Wired 96.5. Acosta's time as a morning host in Philadelphia dates back to 2000, when he took over the morning slot at Q102 with co-host Diego Ramos.
Launched in June last year, Real 106.1's throwback hip-hop format replaced the station's former "Mix 106.1" branding, which focused on hot adult contemporary music. Under the Real 106.1 brand, WISX billed itself as "Philly's Real No. 1 for Throwbacks."
Acosta helmed the change on-air last year, telling listeners to call in with song requests. Requests reportedly ranged from "It's So Easy" by Linda Ronstadt to "Enter Sandman" by Metallica. At the time, the host noted that there are "10 stations playing Taylor Swift. Do we really need another station playing that?"
The station's change to Christmas music programming comes following the return of B101 last week. Formerly known as 101.1 More FM, the station, WBEB, brought back its old branding after five years under the More moniker. Online, the station refers to itself as "Philadelphia's official Christmas station," and is known for its yearly holiday programming.
"I wanted to say goodbye, but hopefully I'll be back in the air in Philadelphia," Acosta said in his Facebook post. "I'll be back. You can bet on that, I'll be back."