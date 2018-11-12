Acosta, who hosted the station's Chio in the Morning with Shila, attributed his show's cancelation to poor ratings and revenue, which "to put it bluntly, sucked, pretty much," as he said on Facebook. Previously, the show reunited Acosta with Nathan, who had not worked together on the air since 2012, following Acosta's exit from Wired 96.5. Acosta's time as a morning host in Philadelphia dates back to 2000, when he took over the morning slot at Q102 with co-host Diego Ramos.