Next week, Sixers forward Ben Simmons will trade his usual place on the court for a cameo on CBS' Happy Together.
Simmons will appear as himself in "Bland Gestures," an episode of the show slated to air Monday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. In his appearance, the NBA Rookie of the Year meets with Damon Wayans Jr.'s Jake for a three-on-three basketball tournament as part of a romantic gesture planned by his wife, Claire (Amber Stevens West).
As it turns out, in the series, friend/roommate Cooper James (Felix Mallard) is actually familiar with Simmons, and sets up the meeting between Jake and the Sixers star. However, not everything goes as planned. Simmons ends up disappointed with Jake's performance in the game, which is maybe to be expected given Simmons' typical presence on the court.
In addition to Simmons appearance, the episode will also feature a cameo from former Jackass star Steve-O, who plays a tattoo artist known as S10cil.
Happy Together follows Jake, an accountant, and Claire after they take in Jake's client, Cooper, a massive pop star trying to hide out from prying paparazzi. The sitcom was inspired by Harry Styles, who moved into executive producer Ben Winston's home during a crazy time for the former One Direction star.
This is not Simmons' first brush with Hollywood — he controversially dated Kendall Jenner this summer, and LeBron James wants to make his life into a sitcom called Brotherly Love.
Meanwhile, in real life, Simmons is preparing to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is tonight at 7 p.m.