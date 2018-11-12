Legendary Marvel Comics figure Stan Lee, who cocreated beloved characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Black Panther during his time with the company, has died at age 95.
Lee, real name Stanley Martin Lieber, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday after being rushed there from his Hollywood Hills home, TMZ reports. Lee's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the former Marvel Comics writer, editor, and publisher recently battled pneumonia and suffered from vision problems.
A longtime powerhouse for Marvel, Lee first joined the comic company as an assistant in 1939, when it was still known as Timely Publications. In 1941, when Lee was just 19, he took over as editor-in-chief, and remained in that position up until the early 1970s, when he was made publisher.
In 1961, Lee and friend Jack Kirby, a fellow comic book industry legend, rebranded Timely as Marvel Comics, and launched The Fantastic Four, the first group of many famous characters the duo would invent. In the years following Marvel's debut, Lee would go on to develop massive properties like Spider-Man, Black Panther, the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and others.
As a result of his time at the company, Lee became the public face of Marvel Comics, and frequently made small appearances in the company's Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Most recently, he briefly appeared in Venom, in which he is credited as the film's "dapper dog walker."
Lee, however, sued Marvel in 2002, as TMZ reports, claiming that the company owed him royalties for that year's Spider-Man, which starred Tobey Maguire. The case was reportedly settled out of court in 2005 for $10 million.
Despite Marvel movies' recent success, Lee was not always so gung-ho about the art form. Back in 1983, Lee told the Inquirer that making movies was a little more time-consuming than making comics — and a lot more expensive.
"What's frustrating about films is that they take forever to get off the ground," he said. "Developing them, selling them, casting them, getting a story that everybody likes. I can understand why — with a comic magazine with a new title, you're investing a few thousand dollars. With any sort of motion picture today, you're investing an average between $5 million and $10 million or more. So, obviously, it's not something that you rush into."
He is survived by his daughter, J.C. Lee, and brother, Larry Lieber, who also works for Marvel, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Lee's late wife, Joan, died in July last year.
"We try our best to have fun with what we do," Lee told the Inquirer in 1986. "If we don't entertain you … it's meaningless."