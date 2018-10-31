The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office this week declined to file sexual assault charges against Sylvester Stallone in connection with allegations dating back three decades.
As Deadline reports, investigators won't pursue the case due to "insufficient evidence." Additionally, the DA's office said, the allegations fell "outside the statute of limitations" in California.
The allegations against Stallone first cropped up late last year, when an unnamed woman told the Santa Monica Police Department that Stallone, 72, sexually assaulted her in 1987 and 1990. Authorities began investigating the claims back in June, when the Los Angeles DA's office sent the case to a special task force that investigates sex crime allegations in the entertainment industry, according to CNN.
Investigators found that the pair had a "consensual relationship in 1987," a charge evaluation worksheet reads. However, despite the woman providing witnesses in the case, none "corroborated [the] victim's allegations," and "additional investigation did not provide any further corroboration."
After the allegations against Stallone surfaced, the actor's attorney, Martin Singer, denied them as a "complete fabrication" in a statement, saying that the victim "filed a police report to get a story published."
"My client categorically denies the allegations," Singer added in a CNN interview. "It's outrageous that the DA's office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there's something there. It's not appropriate to try to ruin someone by doing this."
That claim was one of two made against Stallone in November. That month, another woman alleged that the actor raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in the 1980s during the filming of armwrestling drama Over the Top. Reportedly 16 at the time, the alleged victim claimed Stallone forced her into a threesome with then-bodyguard Mike De Luca, who was killed by California police in 2013.
"No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone," spokesperson Michelle Bega said of that allegation in a statement. "At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contact by authorities or anyone regarding this matter."
Currently, Stallone is preparing for the release of Creed II, the eighth Philly-filmed installment in the Rocky franchise. The film is slated for release on Nov. 21.