Taylor Swift entered the political arena last month with an endorsement for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in the state's Senate race. But now, with Bredesen's loss on Tuesday, supporters of senator-elect Marsha Blackburn are telling Swift to "shake it off."
Swift endorsed Bredesen on social media in October with her first overtly political message to fans, writing online that U.S. Rep. Blackburn's "voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me." The singer also endorsed U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper for Tennesee's House of Representatives.
The move made headlines and brought Tennesee's Senate race into the national spotlight, with Vote.org reporting a spike in voter registration's following Swift's posting. A spokesperson told Buzzfeed News that more than 2,100 new voters registered in the state 36 hours after Swift made her endorsement.
That apparent spike, however, was not enough to win Bredesen a Senate seat for Tennessee, with Blackburn winning about 55 percent of the vote, compared to Bredesen's 43 percent, Fox News reports. Cooper, however, did earn a seat in Tennessee's House on Tuesday, just as he has in every election in the state since 2002, as Vox points out.
On social media, however, Blackburn's supporters focused on Swift's endorsement for Bredesen, mocking her for the pick. Some high-profile Twitter users, including conservative commentators like former Congressman Joe Walsh, Turning Point USA's Candace Owens, and radio host Laura Ingraham, joined in:
Other users pointed at the frivolity of celebrity political endorsements, noting that many candidates who had celeb support, like Beto O'Rourke and Andre Gillum, lost in their respective races:
Bredesen, meanwhile, uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram after voting on Tuesday, and tagged Swift in the post, prompting her to repost the photo to her story with the message "Go Phil Go." Blackburn has not publicly offered comment about Swift's endorsement.
Outside of politics, Swift is currently in the midst of an ongoing tour in support of her most recent studio album, Reputation. The singer brought the tour through Philadelphia back in July, when she played Lincoln Financial Field for two consecutive nights.