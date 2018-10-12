The Garces Group's Center City tapas bar Tinto is closed through the end of October as it serves as the filming location for a major Hollywood production currently in town.
Tinto (114 S. 20th St.) started its closure on Friday, and will remain closed through Oct. 30. The restaurant, which serves tapas inspired by Basque Country in Northern Spain, will reopen on Oct. 31.
"Tinto is going to be famous," a posting on the restaurant's website noted.
A representative for Tinto could not confirm what movie will be filming at the restaurant. However, Philadelphia is currently playing host to a film crew for 17 Bridges, an upcoming cop drama starring Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Sienna Miller (American Sniper).
The movie started filming in Philly last month, when locals began spotting movie crews working around town. As gentleman paparazzo HughE Dillon notes on Philly Chit Chat, locations have included 20th and Market, Rittenhouse Square, Old City, the Loft District, and Chinatown. It is scheduled for release in July 2019.
Directed by Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones), 17 Bridges stars Boseman as a disgraced NYPD detective who works to hunt down a cop killer played by Taylor Kitsch (X-Men Origins), but ends up uncovering a conspiracy between a criminal empire and some of his fellow officers. Miller plays the journalist covering the story.
Philly, once again, will serve as a stand-in for New York City, where the film is set. Most recently, Philadelphia also served as a stand-in for the mob comedy Made in Chinatown, which stars Sopranos alumni like Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy), Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts), and Tony Barese Darrow (Larry Boy).
News of the filming at Tinto comes following the bankruptcy of the Garces Group earlier this year. 3BM1, a partnership between Ballard Brands and Philadelphia area investor David Maser, purchased the company for $8 million in July, according to an Inquirer report.