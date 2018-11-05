Sure, Salt Bae's sandwich doesn't include our usual triggers, like green peppers, mushrooms, weird sauces, and other topping blunders. But, still, it seems suspect. After all, that steak is cut a little thick, and here in Philly we don't cut our rolls all the way in half to make a steak. The baguette, however, we can forgive — beloved Philly breads like Amoroso's and Liscio's aren't available everywhere, unfortunately.