Philly-born indie rockers The War on Drugs will hold three shows at three mystery venues in the area this holiday season as part of their inaugural "Drug-Cember to Remember" concert series, and proceeds will benefit the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
As the band recently announced via their website, the shows will take place Dec 19, 20, and 21 at concert venues in the Philadelphia area. Tickets to the shows run $41 each, and fans can request tickets for any of the three scheduled performances via Ticketmaster. Buyers are limited to just two tickets each.
Requesting tickets, however, doesn't mean you'll be getting into any of the shows. Winners will be selected in a random drawing, and only participants whose names are selected will be charged for tickets. According to the band's site, it is recommended that fans attempt to get tickets for more than one show to increase their odds of winning the ability to purchase tickets.
Registration currently runs through 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. Winners are to be announced by Nov. 1, while venue locations will be revealed the week before the shows.
The band most recently toured behind their album A Better Understanding, which was released last summer. A well-received effort, the LP earned the band their first number-one hit, "Pain," and a Grammy for best rock album — their first.