It kind of already is evolved. There's a great documentary called For the Bible Tells Me So and in it, they talk about those six passages in the bible that speaks about homosexuality and they contextualize it. People don't really study the word, but if you talk to theologians and historians, they'll tell you that abomination didn't have the same connotation that it does now. It wasn't as intense in its meaning. From my understanding, to compare phrases, [abomination] is like abnormal. So we think about abomination in the context of eating shellfish or mixing fabrics. So the language is the same, but it's not stigmatized in the same [as homosexuality]. This is very intentional.