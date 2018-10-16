Ward believes her home state of Mississippi has been the birthplace of many American writers for a specific reason. "This is a place where the past feels very present," she said. "Our particular past is violent and bloody, with slavery and the dark days of Jim Crow. Polite Southern society, on the other hand, was all about presenting a façade of propriety, tradition, etiquette, ignoring what enabled that façade to exist — slavery, and the underlying belief, that is still with us, far outliving slavery, that black people are not fully human and do not deserve equality. I and a lot of other Mississippi writers have been wrestling with that tension for a long time."