It's impossible to prove, but some think marathon readings are on the rise at bookstores, museums, schools, and universities everywhere. Many are the readings of The Odyssey or Iliad, The Great Gatsby, War and Peace, The Color Purple, and other texts. The most-honored book may be James Joyce's Ulysses, read on June 16, "Bloomsday," every year across the world, including at the Rosenbach. The Kelly Writers House at the University of Pennsylvania does at least one marathon every year; this year's selection was We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson.