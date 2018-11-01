"So I'd written this one story, ["Alan Bean Plus Four,"] that got published in the New Yorker," he said, "and my editor, Peter Gethers, said, 'Would you like to do some more stories?' I asked, 'How many do you need to make a collection?' Remember, I'd written exactly one story at that point. And he said, 'About 15.' That took me aback a little. But then I thought, I probably have about nine more in my head, and I bet I could get another five … and my next question was, 'About how long should they be?' And he said, 'However long or short they need to be.' The thought, of that freedom alone, really let me get started."