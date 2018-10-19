In Wisconsin, Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey also remain behind bars. Convicted in 2007 of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, their cases were the focus of Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi's Emmy-winning 2015 documentary series Making a Murderer. Its suggestion that Avery may have been framed for Halbach's murder and that Dassey, who was a particularly immature 16-year-old at the time of the murder, was coerced into confessing to assisting him, helped make their cases a cause célèbre and even led to some misguided online petitions for the pair to receive a presidential pardon (something no president has the power to grant in a case involving state prisoners).