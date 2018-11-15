The Front Runner notes (as did last year's The Post) that the national press corps had traditionally looked the other way on extra-marital activity, and wonders what might have happened had Hart's dalliance with Rice been ignored. Hart might well have won, changing the course of history (in the movie's view) for the better. Hart's inevitability is debatable — he's the same guy who lost a primary fight some years earlier to the hardly charismatic or visionary Walter Mondale.