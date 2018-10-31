Here you had to decide on your own, for instance, how to play baseball with seven people. So you put your heads together and figured it out – no hitting to right field, invisible runners who advanced only as far as the batter, etc. You played in three-out increments, a score you tallied but didn't really care about, because the game went on all day, with constantly shifting roster of players, as kids came and went for lunch and dinner. You covered the math of score-keeping, the physics of vectors, and the sociology and psychology of individual and group dynamics.