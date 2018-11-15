Foster parents are often required to do superhuman things, but they are not superheroes, so there was not huge momentum in Hollywood to make a foster-care film. Fate intervened when Anders' pal Wahlberg, star of the Daddy's Home movies, was doing some charity work and had a heart-melting encounter with a young man in the foster-care system who was awaiting placement. The young man told Wahlberg that he had one goal in life: to grow up to become the parent he never had.