"I looked at what they were wearing, at the signs they were carrying, and paid attention to what they cheered for," he said. Cena started sporting a crew cut and wearing fatigues, the mantle of patriotism, a move that was reflected in his offscreen persona; in 2006 he made his first movie as a lead, The Marine (he's since found success in more comedic roles, like a memorable cameo in Trainwreck and a top-billed slot in Blockers). He also started winning, and became the good guy face of the WWE.