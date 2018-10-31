The fraud is pitched (by director Marielle Heller) as good fun, and Israel turns into an unlikely rooting interest. Unlikely because she's a recluse, a misanthrope, a cat lady/hoarder, a terrible housekeeper, and probably an alcoholic — attributes that McCarthy somehow assembles into a figure who earns our sympathy and affection. McCarthy's magic trick is to suggest that Israel is a woman who tried, and failed, to meet life halfway. We see it in a tender scene of another lonely woman (Dolly Wells) trying to befriend Israel, who doesn't know how to respond (her inability to read and respond to social cues may also be hardwired, something suggested by McCarthy's thoughtful performance).