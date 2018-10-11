There is another important relationship in Old Man – this one between lawman and outlaw. Not so much a battle of wits as an offbeat study in dovetailing psychologies, Affleck's character is facing the midlife blahs, and his pursuit of Tucker is a starting point for a healthy reevaluation of his life and career. Tucker is not the sort to suffer a midlife crisis. He is indeed "happy" in his work. He knows what he wants to do, knows what he's good at, and plans to keep doing it as long as possible. The detective's pursuit of Tucker is the loosest kind of procedural, more character study than crime story.