Yet we are also watching a portrait of a person, and it is here that the feels weaker. Important relations with husbands and lovers (Greg Wise, Stanley Tucci) and friends (Nikki Amuka-Bird) don't stay on screen long enough to have any emotional substance (it's telling that a scene of Colvin interviewing Muammar Gaddafi, lasting just a minute, registers as the movie's most intimate). Also there are perhaps too few moments when we get glimpses of the mordant humor and bone deep toughness that made Colvin such a dynamic figure to those who knew her, fell for her, worked with her, respected her.