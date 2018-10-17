We note that he often volunteers to be offended on behalf of others who should be, but who are not. For instance: Chris' wife is played by Tiffany Haddish, who sees and hears the same racially provocative comments as her husband, but reacts with practiced indifference (which Barinholtz highlights with some clever framing). Her years of practice with macro- and micro-aggressions have given her armor, while Chris has moved in the other direction – eager, almost enthusiastic about finding an opportunity to fly into a righteous rage.