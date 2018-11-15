The premise is a borderline gimmick, but director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) invests the movie with enough grit — it's set in the world of hardboiled Chicago politics — to draw us in. Part of the plot revolves around a politician (Colin Farrell) who has inherited the crooked political machine of his father (Robert Duvall), but who finds his once safe position in the ward is being challenged by tough rival (Brian Tyree Henry), who happens to be the gangster demanding money from Veronica. Early scenes established the ruthlessness of key players (Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out is Manning's murderous lieutenant), so we feel the stakes when Veronica and her amateur gang start plotting the robbery.