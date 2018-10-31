It's too much for Jeanette, and Mulligan is good here, giving us the unspoken sense that this is one in a long line of impulsive moves by her husband. We understand why Jeanette sees Jerry off by wishing him the opposite of well. The fallout from his departure is more complicated. As soon as he leaves, she starts to behave as if she's not married. Or a mother to 14-year-old Joe (Ed Oxenbould), who looks on with astonishment as "mom" turns into a woman he doesn't recognize.