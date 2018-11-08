Ariana Grande, "thank u, next." At first it seems snarky and needlessly cruel, particularly as the pop star's first song to be released after the end of her engagement to suddenly not-so-on-top-of-the-world Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. But, no, it turns out Ariana Grande is not mocking her exes but showing sincere gratitude for what they've given her. "One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain," she sings in the catchy kiss-off that has also been a gift to social media meme makers.