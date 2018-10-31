Much of that has to do with Malek, the Mr. Robot star who delivers an impressive, empathetic performance as the singer born Farrokh Bulsara who died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991. He's not ideally cast: He's too slight of frame to fully convey the physicality of Mercury on stage, especially in his mustachioed muscle T-shirt period. At points it seems as if he wandered in from a Mick Jagger biopic.