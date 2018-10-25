Sweetheart of the Rodeo Tour. Not quite a Byrds reunion, but maybe something better: This tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the pivotal country rock LP shaped by the late Gram Parsons features original members Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman joined by the fabulous Nashville foursome Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives. There is no Philly date, so this New Jersey show is as close as the tour is scheduled to get. Sunday at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.
Frank Sinatra, Sings for Only the Lonely. The last of Sinatra's three 1950s collections of despondent saloon songs, with lush strings arranged by Nelson Riddle. The sublime set includes closing-time bummers such as "Angel Eyes" and "One for My Baby" that remained part of the Sinatra repertoire for decades. The 60th-anniversary edition includes stereo and mono mixes, plus bonuses such as Sinatra's failed attempt at Billy Strayhorn's "Lush Life." Available on vinyl and CD.
Full Bush. Philly foursome fronted by singer Kate Breish deliver the garage rock goods with rage and wit on an impressive self-titled debut album that consistently kicks up a storm, whether in a foul "Ill Tempered" mood or a celebratory one on "Ray's," a tribute to beloved South Philly watering hole Ray's Happy Birthday Bar. The band's record release party also features Philly trio Resilient and Ivy Gray-Klein-fronted quartet Corey Flood. Tuesday at Johnny Brenda's.
Ode to Bobbie Gentry. A tribute to the "Fancy" songwriter presented by Philadelphia writer Tara Murtha (author of the excellent Ode to Billie Joe volume in the 33 1/3 books-about-albums series) and filmmaker and Network '77 web series creator Rachel Lichtman. Besides showing rare footage of the mysterious Gentry — who is having a moment as the subject of the new Girl from Chickasaw County boxed set — performing as Elvis Presley in drag, the star-studded indie lineup is hosted by Julie Klausner and includes Laura Cantrell, Jill Sobule, Ted Leo, and Jean Grae. One logistically difficult thing: It's happening in New York. Tuesday at the Bell House in Brooklyn.
Sun Ra Arkestra. A tradition like no other. The interstellar musical travelers from Germantown founded by the late Herman "Sonny" Blount and now fronted by nonagenarian sax man Marshall Allen don't need Halloween as an excuse to wear shiny outfits and serve up surprising musical tricks and treats. They do that every day. Wednesday at Johnny Brenda's.