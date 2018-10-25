Sweetheart of the Rodeo Tour. Not quite a Byrds reunion, but maybe something better: This tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the pivotal country rock LP shaped by the late Gram Parsons features original members Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman joined by the fabulous Nashville foursome Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives. There is no Philly date, so this New Jersey show is as close as the tour is scheduled to get. Sunday at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.