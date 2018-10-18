North Seventh, the music venue formerly known as the Electric Factory, finally has a permanent name.
The venue, located at 421 North 7th Street, will now be known as Franklin Music Hall, new owners The Bowery Presents announced Thursday. The name was selected from more than 5,000 submissions solicited during a naming contest that the venue's owners launched back in September.
Four fans suggested the "Franklin Music Hall" name, and each will receive two free tickets to each show there through 2020.
"The new title was truly selected by fans, for fans, and honors the spirit of such an iconic Philadelphia music venue," Bryan Dilworth, chief talent buyer at Franklin Music Hall, said.
Despite the name changes, tickets sold under both the Electric Factory and North Seventh monikers will be honored at Franklin Music Hall. Going forward, tickets to shows at the venue can be purchased via Ticketmaster, the Franklin Music Hall box office, or online at BoweryPhilly.com.
The name change comes as a result of the Electric Factory's sale back in September. As part of that deal, former owner Larry Magid and his business partner, Adam Spivak, sold the venue to Bowery Presents for "more than $100…and less than $100 million," as Magid told the Inquirer earlier this year. He currently has a nondisclosure agreement that prohibits him from discussing the dollar figure of the sale agreement.
Not part of the sale was the Electric Factory's name, which, due to a legal technicality, is owned by Live Nation. Magid, who was formerly employed by the company, left in 2010, and retained ownership of the Electric Factory itself. Live Nation, however, retained the venue's name, and "refused to license the use" of its former name and logo, according to a release. Following the venue's sale, its new owners settled on North Seventh, up until now.
Opened originally in 1968, the Electric Factory's first incarnation was located at 22nd and Arch Streets. It operated there until 1973, when its building closed and was torn down. In 1995, Magid and his partners reopened the venue at its current location, where it has operated ever since.
"I'm going to miss the Factory," Magid told the Inquirer in September. "You don't walk away from something like that without having feelings about it."