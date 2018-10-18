Not part of the sale was the Electric Factory's name, which, due to a legal technicality, is owned by Live Nation. Magid, who was formerly employed by the company, left in 2010, and retained ownership of the Electric Factory itself. Live Nation, however, retained the venue's name, and "refused to license the use" of its former name and logo, according to a release. Following the venue's sale, its new owners settled on North Seventh, up until now.