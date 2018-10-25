Kweder, a rapid-fire conversationalist, knows that he must work on theatricality in a far more literal sense than he is used to. He's up to the challenge. "Since ACME was my first time doing a one-man, stand-up with bullet points, I'm in a learning curve on how to do it as best I can," said the singer. "The plus side of improv is that it's so darn fresh when you are doing it. Sometimes, though, improvisation isn't pure magic. It's a heck of a risk. Disaster lurks everywhere. That's showbiz."