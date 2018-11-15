COWYS2 consists of songs Lil Peep recorded on his laptop that his mother, Liza Womack, entrusted to her son's producer-friend Smokeasac to bring to life. That he has. The songs sit on the cusp between rock and rap and express timeless teen angst with sluggish and slurry vocals that nonetheless convey me-against-the-world suburban desperation and defiance. "I hate everybody in my hometown, I wanna burn my high school into the ground," Peep sings on "Cry Alone." "I hate everyone in my hometown: Tell the rich kids to look at me now." Lil Peep was probably on his way to being huge when he was alive. Now that he's dead, he almost certainly is. — Dan DeLuca