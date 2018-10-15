Kathy Sledge knows that Nile Rodgers knows a soulful voice when he hears it. "Nile's got the best ears," she said from her Los Angeles home (she still has a place outside Philly) before heading to a studio where she's writing music with Jimmy Jam of Jam & Lewis fame and bassist Stanley Clark. (She is also working on a theatrical musical about growing up with her sisters — her sister Kim is working on a film about the life of Sister Sledge. "There is madness in ours, as with any family, but we're still sisters," Sledge said. "When people nitpick, I just ask, 'Well, what's in your wallet?' "