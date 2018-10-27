Dressed in a wooly cap and sparkly pants, Mill – right before midnight – launched into a sturdily, hook-less set of crowd favorites, new and old, while asking his audience to shout out anyone in their lives lost to wrongful imprisonment, organizational injustice, and senseless gun violence. He professed lovand respect for anyone who rode with him while he was in lock down, and those who tweeted "Free Meek Mill," repeatedly. "I want to shout out anyone who gave me the support for the year I was away," he said in a deep voice. "Lights up for those who lost someone in 2018 – to war, to cancer, to the streets, to the system." Occasionally, that shout came with a middle finger.