Yellow Days. Stepping toward the head of the class in the wise-beyond-their-years bright-future sweepstakes is Yellow Days. That's the stage name of 19-year-old British songwriter George van den Broek, whose moniker stems from his synesthesia, the condition in which one sees colors when hearing music. Van den Broek's debut album, Is Everything Ok in Your World?, is a brand of indie soul that will be appealing to fans of Frank Ocean and King Krule. Monday at First Unitarian Church.