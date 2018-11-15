The Suffers. The eight-piece band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Kam Franklin makes music that falls broadly into the retro-R&B category while embracing the label "Gulf Coast soul" to reflect reggae and Caribbean rhythms percolating in the mix. The crowd-pleasing Xponential Festival and Connor Barwin's MTWB benefit vets return in support of their new Everything Here, on New Jersey's Shanachie label. Sunday at World Cafe Live.
Yellow Days. Stepping toward the head of the class in the wise-beyond-their-years bright-future sweepstakes is Yellow Days. That's the stage name of 19-year-old British songwriter George van den Broek, whose moniker stems from his synesthesia, the condition in which one sees colors when hearing music. Van den Broek's debut album, Is Everything Ok in Your World?, is a brand of indie soul that will be appealing to fans of Frank Ocean and King Krule. Monday at First Unitarian Church.
The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet 50th Anniversary Edition. Like their Fab Four rivals, the Stones are celebrating a half-century-old classic, albeit in lower-key fashion. The double-vinyl Beggars — the first of the band's four world-weary masterpieces with producer Jimmy Miller — doesn't contain any unreleased tracks, but it does include the alternative men's room photo album cover and a flexi disc with a rare Mick Jagger phone interview from 1968.
Sun Ra and His Arkestra & the Cosmic Rays, "Dreaming" in Casper TV commercial. The ad is called "Bunk Beds," and it features a pile of would-be sleepers stretching high in the sky, extolling the virtues of their "life-changing!" mattress while the interstellar Philadelphia jazz explorers take them away to doo-wop dreamland. The Sun Ra Arkestra opens for Parquet Courts at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Dec. 8.
Death from Above. The Canadian dance-punk duo of Sebastien Grangier and Jesse Keeler, who made their mark with You're a Woman, I'm a Machine in 2004 and then spent a decade apart before reforming in 2014. Despite its title, last year's album, Outrage! Is Now, is their least confrontational and catchiest to date. Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes open. Wednesday at the Foundry at the Fillmore.