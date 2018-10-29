Joseph and Dun's talent not only as performers, but as musical artists was clear. Dun played the drums like someone who was born to do it. Joseph took care of the rest: singing, rapping, and playing the guitar, a piano, and even a ukulele. Throughout their two hour set, both displayed unfaltering energy. Joseph spent much of the night in motion on stage and at one point even made his way to the back of the crowd to climb an equipment pole. Dun was mostly stationary at his drum set, but showed off with an impressive back flip off of Joseph's piano during their performance of "Holding on to You."