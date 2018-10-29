Going up in flames is rarely considered a good thing, but when Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph rose to the Wells Fargo Center stage atop a car Sunday night that promptly caught fire as soon as he jumped off it, the crowd went absolutely wild.
It was just the start of a series of bizarre spectacles that were part of the band's stop in Philadelphia stop, touring behind their latest album Trench. Drummer Josh Dun made his own dramatic entrance, carrying a flaming torch as he took the stage. Later, during the duo's "Lane Boy," two people dressed in hazmat suits sprayed the crowd with smoke. At one point in the show, Joseph sang with a floral kimono wrapped between his head. Later, he wore a jacket covered in strips of neon yellow duct tape, a fashion statement many fans in the crowd emulated with their own apparel.
The result was a show that was a bit mind-boggling, but never boring.
Joseph and Dun's talent not only as performers, but as musical artists was clear. Dun played the drums like someone who was born to do it. Joseph took care of the rest: singing, rapping, and playing the guitar, a piano, and even a ukulele. Throughout their two hour set, both displayed unfaltering energy. Joseph spent much of the night in motion on stage and at one point even made his way to the back of the crowd to climb an equipment pole. Dun was mostly stationary at his drum set, but showed off with an impressive back flip off of Joseph's piano during their performance of "Holding on to You."
Most importantly though, the pair seems to have a knack for engaging with their fans, which has apparently paid off in the growing of their fan base. Sunday night's show was sold out, as are many of the pair's upcoming tour dates. Almost all crowds at a Wells Fargo Center show are loud, but this one seemed particularly passionate and eager to do anything asked of them, whether it was clapping, dancing, or singing along.
The intense crowd participation didn't go unnoticed by Joseph.
"This show has absolutely been the best of the tour.," he told the crowd as the duo prepared to say goodnight. "I don't care who you tell."